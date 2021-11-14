Browns Thoroughly Humiliated by Patriots

In what was unequivocally the worst game in Kevin Stefanski's tenure as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, his team was thoroughly dominated in every meaningful way possible by the New England Patriots.

After what could have been a potential springboard game, earning a comfortable victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, the Cleveland Browns managed to replace any positive feelings from that game with added concerns about their playoff viability as they were completely and thoroughly trounced by the New England Patriots.

A promising initial drive that included 59 rushing yards from D'Ernest Johnson and was capped off by a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Austin Hooper was all the Browns could muster on the offensive side of the ball. They would not score a single point the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots took a methodical, grinding approach to their first drive including a number of key third down conversions that enabled them to tie the game. From that point on, the Patriots totally controlled the game.

The Patriots scored 45 unanswered points, which understates how large the disparity truly was because their first drive utilized wiped out the remaining clock in the first quarter. They scored the other 38 points across three quarters, including mop up duty from backup quarterback pretty early in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots put on a coaching clinic in how to take advantage of where the Browns struggled on both sides of the ball. They found ways to continue to attack what proved to be a soft middle of the Browns defense along with some outstanding throws from Mac Jones into some tight spots.

Defensively, after being run over the first drive of the game, they took control of the line of scrimmage, which limited the running game. The Patriots were good enough on their own on that side of the ball without the unforced errors form the Browns offense including a terrible Baker Mayfield interception as well as drops, most notably from tight end David Njoku.

Most troubling was there were times when the Patriots didn't just out physical the Browns, but there were numerous situations where players on the Browns appeared to turn down contact, effectively tapping out of the contest.

For a team that believes they are a contender and have the right people in the building, this game wasn't eye-opening. Rather, it revealed who they have too often been this year. A team blessed with so much young talent is also suffering the consequences of it. Rabid inconsistency all over the team, both in effort and execution, which is making the Browns unpredictable and unreliable week to week.

The Browns have never played as collectively badly under head coach Kevin Stefanski as they did in this matchup, which might be the most positive takeaway from this performance. Everything else about this game was a major step backward for a team that can ill afford them, now at 5-5 on the season.

