Skip to main content

Browns TE David Njoku Ruled Out with Ankle Injury

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who has been one of the best in the league to this point, was ruled out of the game against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been ruled out of the game against the Baltimore Ravens. There wasn't a play where Njoku went down and had to be attended to by trainers on the field. The talented tight end quietly was taken to the locker room by team personnel to be evaluated.

Njoku was the Browns leading receiver, catching seven passes on seven targets for 71 yards including an explosive play for 22. Along with Amari Cooper, he has been a critical element to their passing offense, but he's also a good blocker in the running game. 

The Browns running game has had a difficult time getting going and the loss of Njoku will not help. They are already missing guard Wyatt Teller with a calf injury suffered last week.

With Njoku out, the Browns will turn to Harrison Bryant a s fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown is also in the locker room being evaluated. If they utilize another tight end, the next man up will be Michael Dunn, a guard who has been utilized as a tight end in jumbo packages.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The concern for Njoku isn't just this game. If he's out for a significant amount of time, the Browns offense will be hampered significantly. With the 71 yards today, Njoku has 418 on the season and was on pace for a career high. Cooper has been great, but they will need bigger contributions from other options including Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Njoku was the biggest mismatch the Browns could look to in the passing game on a weekly basis.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

73095DAF-8484-4034-BFC4-70F2268418F7
News

Browns Anthony Schwartz a Healthy Scratch Against Ravens

By Brandon Little
4C7E7A7A-DB05-440E-9D88-749B08B9AD0F
News

Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

By Brandon Little
BA794B80-A517-4845-81BD-74D2192B790B
News

Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game

By Brandon Little
F0A6D8E3-B0C2-4F81-B8BA-B6926E9614BB
News

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller OUT Against Ravens, Others Questionable

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Player Commitment and Side Effects of the Deshaun Watson Trade

By Pete Smith
5C2ED41F-6F8B-43EB-980E-47FC2344D0F8
News

The Topic of Should the Cleveland Browns Trade for Jets WR Elijah Moore

By Brandon Little
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

By Brandon Little
Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment

By Pete Smith