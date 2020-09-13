Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens: First Half Thoughts

Anyone who didn't think the Cleveland Browns would look sloppy after an abridged offseason where they were installing a new offense and defense under a first time head coach was quickly reminded in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens.

An early interception on a terrible read by Baker Mayfield, a botched fake punt, a 3rd and 41, plus a number of coverage breakdowns in the secondary served as a reminder of just how difficult it is for a team to hit the ground running, even with as much talent as the Browns have.

The news wasn't all bad for the Browns as their run blocking looked pretty good for the most part with both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt able to exploit running lanes. Chubb had a 29-yard run and Hunt toted one for 22 yards.

Overall, they each had 6 carries with Chubb running for 42 and 37 for Hunt.

The Browns were able to put together a nice touchdown drive, though that wasn't without some clunky mistakes. It was capped off by a wide open touchdown pass to David Njoku off of playaction, but even that had Mayfield stepped on as he tried to get back before he could make the throw.

After allowing the Ravens to get deep into their own territory, the Browns were also able to cause a fumble when Larry Ogunjobi was able to punch the ball out of Patrick Ricard's hands, which was then recovered by Myles Garrett.

The Browns first half was about their own self inflicted mistakes. Austin Seibert missed an extra point and a field goal that would've put the Browns within a score after Odell Beckham dropped a pass.

The secondary has been exposed by coverage mistakes, leaving wide open receivers for Lamar Jackson to find.

Overall, the Ravens look like a team that was primed for a great season with tons of continuity. The Browns looked like a team that wasn't ready for the year and clearly suffered from the loss of practices in the summer. There are seeds for which the Browns can grow from, but it's clearly going to be a process.

The Ravens took advantage of their opportunities and the Browns didn't. Ravens lead 24-6.