Browns Secure Playoff Spot With Victory Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns made it far more difficult than it needed to be against an underpowered Pittsburgh Steelers team that was resting so many of its players, but they were able to defeat the Steelers, securing an 11-5 record and their first trip to the postseason since 2002.

The Browns were amped up almost to their detriment at times and when they came out and handed the ball to Nick Chubb early, it looked like they were going to win easily. Instead, the Browns allowed the Steelers to hang around and they got better over the course of the game, enabling them to come within a 2-point conversion of tying the same at the end.

When the Browns were on, they looked unstoppable. But a team that was only able to practice once this week looked it in terms of penalties and miscues on both sides of the ball.

The defense that was missing multiple players was often scratching and clawing to prevent Steelers touchdowns, forcing field goals.

Unfortunately, in the midst of the game, the Browns lost wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to a concussion and edge rusher Olivier Vernon to an ankle injury. It's not clear what the severity is with Vernon, but it didn't look good and the Browns are already down a significant number of players due to COVID-19 issues.

Nick Chubb carried the ball 14 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, leading the way for the Browns.

The Browns will face the Steelers again next week in Pittsburgh for the right to continue on in the playoffs.