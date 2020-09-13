Sloppy Browns Get Throttled By Ravens 38-6 In Opener

Cleveland Browns fans were excited about the return of the NFL for approximately 30 seconds. After that, the Browns commenced getting boat raced by a team with Super Bowl aspirations in the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns needed to minimize mistakes to have a chance to beat the Ravens and they couldn't stop making them. The Browns couldn't throw. Couldn't catch. Couldn't get out of their own way long enough to put up more than the one score they did and even that came with an extra point attempt that banged off the upright with an echo in the largely empty stadium.

The Browns defense couldn't cover anyone either. They were missing multiple starters, but Lamar Jackson was able to find wide open receivers much of the day.

The news wasn't all bad for the Browns, but the success they had running the ball with both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt or the productive day from David Njoku do little to help with the overwhelming number of mistakes committed by the Browns on both sides of the ball.

And it wasn't just the damage done by the Ravens on the scoreboard, but the Browns also suffered more injuries, including to rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills and linebacker Jacob Phillips as well as David Njoku. Wills left with a leg injury and while the game was out of hand at the time, he didn't look physically capable to go back into the game. Kendall Lamm took over at left tackle in his absence. Phillips was later downgraded to out, which is not a good sign.

The Browns turn around and have to play the Cincinnati Bengals this coming Thursday, which would make it difficult for players to return under the best case conditions.

Odell Beckham struggled to haul in passes and free agent acquisition Austin Hooper was only targeted twice, catching both passes for 15 yards.

Every question the Browns were facing coming into the season was only exacerbated by their performance against the Ravens, but from coaching on down to the players, the team simply didn't look ready. In many ways, the Cleveland Browns looked like an extremely talented expansion team in the first game of the season.