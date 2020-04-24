Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread - Day Two

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is heading into the second day of his first NFL draft. Berry has to use rounds two and three to select impact starters on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. After addressing the offensive line in the first round with Alabama OT Jedrick Wills, the picks made tonight should be used to fill other areas of need.

The areas of need on the Cleveland Browns roster include Safety, Linebacker, Edge, Defensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Cornerback and Interior offensive lineman. Based on the first round selections yesterday, there are still players on the board that can be impact players. Andrew Berry's first pick in the second round is number 41 overall, and currently has two picks in the third round (no. 74 and no. 97).

Looking at the 41st overall pick, the Browns are in a prime position to draft one of the top safeties on the board. There were no safeties drafted in the first round and it is likely that up to three of the top safety prospects could be on the board at no. 41. The safety prospects that should be on Andrew Berry's radar include Alabama's Xavier McKinney, LSU's Grant Delpit and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. If the Browns go another direction in the second round, some prospects available in the third round are Cal's Ashtyn Davis, Southern Illinois' Jeremy Chinn, and Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger.

In the scenario Andrew Berry wants to address the depth along the defensive line there are plenty of options for the 41st selection. Edge players A.J. Epenesa and Yetur Gross-Matos can play the 5-technique, being power and speed rushers respectively. If the board falls where interior defensive linemen provide the best value, then TCU's Ross Blacklock, Auburn's Marlon Davidson and Texas A & M's Justin Madubuike can provide depth at the 3-technique and offer interior pass rush.

There are multiple scenarios in play for Andrew Berry and staff. Berry can also add more picks this year or next draft by trading down from number 41 overall depending on how their draft board lines up. Addressing areas of need while adding more draft capital would be an ideal situation for day two of the 2020 NFL draft.

Stay tuned for live reactions throughout rounds two and three. Join the conversation by leaving your thoughts in the comment section below.

---

7:00pm: The Cincinnati Bengals are officially back on the clock...

7:14pm: The Bengals need help in the trenches. This could be an offensive tackle of defensive tackle if they don't trade down.

7:17pm: Tee Higgins doesn't have to wait anymore to hear his name called. He joins A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross to give Joe Burrow another weapon.

7:18pm: Indy couldn't wait for their first pick of the draft. Lol.

7:20pm: Michael Pittman heads to Indianapolis and continues the run of wide receiver. The class is deep and franchises aren't missing out on their opportunity to draft one.

7:23pm: The top of the second round is moving along much faster than yesterday. I think front office staff are more comfortable with the virtual draft setups.

7:26pm: The Detroit Lions stop D'Andre Bakers fall. He was mocked in the first round a lot. He will offer a lot of scrimmage yard production for the Lions offensive and weak running back group

7:29pm: Dave Gettleman's pick is in and let's see if he takes another player that Browns fans expect Andrew Berry to draft.

7:32pm: Gettleman takes arguably the best safety of the draft off the board. Sigh.

7:35pm: The Patriots just took my favorite safety prospect for the Browns. *insert crying emoji

7:37pm: Andrew Berry is still setup to take Antoine Winfield, Grant Delpit or Jeremy Chinn. Great safeties are still on the board. Also, Carolina grabs a top notch pass rusher off the board.

7:43pm: This could be an ideal situation to trade back three or four spots and get more picks.

7:44pm: The Dolphins had an awful offensive line and the more lineman they draft the better. Help protect Tua and see what you have with Josh Rosen.

7:45pm: The Browns traded back from 41 based on the ESPN tracker!

7:48pm: Berry trades no. 41 overall and moves back to no. 44 overall and adds a fifth round pick (no. 160). He can now package picks to move back into the fourth round. More moves likely to come today and tomorrow. BERRY WHEELING AND DEALING!

7:49pm: Ross Blacklock is a solid pick for Bill O'Brien. Colts traded up for RB Jonathan Taylor and I like the decision to get ahead of Jacksonville.

7:54pm: I'm still kinda hurt that the patriots drafted Kyle Dugger. He could've been a steal in the third round. Yet there are still plentiful options for Berry at 44 overall.

7:56pm: Laviska Shenault is heading to Duval. Another wide receiver off the board and a replacement for the recently released Marquise Lee.

7:57pm: The Bears pick came in quickly. Highly likely its TE Cole Kmet. Make or break year for Mentor native Mitch Tribusky.

8:03pm: The Bears have ten tight ends on their roster. Is that allowed..?

8:07pm: The best defensive back in college is headed to Cleveland with LSU Grant Delpit. Pete got his guy!