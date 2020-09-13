SI.com
Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Inactives

Pete Smith

When the Cleveland Browns face off against the Baltimore Ravens, they will be shorthanded at a few spots, including corner, but they are getting some relief on the offensive line.

The Cleveland Browns will have J.C. Tretter starting at center, which isn't a surprise given his frankly astounding ability to play through pain. It's not entirely clear how healthy he is, though it seems like he's reasonably close to 100 percent.

Nick Harris becomes the primary depth at center while Evan Brown can play center, but is the first man up at guard. With Chris Hubbard out, the Browns will have Kendall Lamm as their swing tackle.

The Browns are down both corners Kevin Johnson and Greedy Williams as announced on Friday. M.J. Stewart is playing and the Browns activated Robert Jackson should the need arise.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, the rookie is inactive this week. 

The Browns recently added defensive lineman Joe Jackson, the team's fifth edge rusher, is inactive as well. Vincent Taylor, the recently acquired nose will be playing and may have an important role against the Ravens.

Finally, Jacob Phillips will be the Browns starting weak side linebacker. Mack Wilson is still out with a knee injury. It's not a given that Wilson will be inserted into the starting lineup when he returns.

Corner Jimmy Smith was listed as questionable, which was a late add in the week, but he's playing. It's also notable that Tyre Phillips is playing, because he's the primary offensive line depth for tackle and guard. The Ravens are really shorthanded up front.

Justin Madubuike, the rookie is inactive, so their defensive line is shorter on help along the interior. Chris Moore was expected to be out after suffering a broken finger recently and running back Justice Hill is out with a quad issue. The Ravens have no shortage of skill position depth, so they will be fine.

