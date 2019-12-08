Browns
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Preview

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns aren't in the position they want to be, their playoff hopes hanging by a thread with four games left in the season. More likely playing for next season, they have a golden opportunity to give fans and critics reason to believe in a massive step forward next year as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of their two matchups. 

The news that Odell Beckham has been playing this entire season with a sports hernia is a combination of frustrating, clarifying and reason to hope that this season was atypical. It's frustrating that Beckham has had to play this entire season with a hernia, which has undoubtedly impacted the team's ability to compete at a high level, but clarifies why it simply hasn't been as good as they were hoping it would be. Mostly, it suggests that Beckham's inauspicious debut season with the Browns was the exception rather than the rule.

Meanwhile, the Browns will get David Njoku back after missing 11 games. Creating a massive hole in the middle of their offense as well as the red zone, Njoku may have proven just how valuable he is to this offense in absentia. It gives the Browns far more options in how they want to attack opponents and Njoku enjoyed success against the Bengals in both games they played last year.

The defense is still compromised with the loss of players like Myles Garrett to suspension, a number of injuries and Olivier Vernon hampered by an injured knee. They do have a number of young players that are getting increased opportunities such as Sione Takitaki along with Greedy Williams and Mack Wilson, all rookies. Sheldrick Redwine started last week and it will be worth watching to see if he contributes this week.

The Bengals are 1-11, headed on a collision course with the #1 overall pick and likely LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. They still have dangerous players on their roster, including Geno Atkins on defense as well as Tylor Boyd on offense. Their offensive line is a disaster and their running game is putrid as a result.

Andy Dalton is back at quarterback, which helped the Bengals get their first win of the season. He's capable of giving the Browns problems if they let him sit back and pick them apart, which is what allowed Devlin Hodges to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win last week.

This should be a game where the Browns not only secure a win, but provide some reason hope for better days ahead.

Olivier Vernon being out is another blow to what has become a completely impotent pass rush. The Bengal offensive line is bad enough it might be a wash.

Chris Hubbard being out means that Kendall Lamm will be the starting right tackle. Lamm is bigger than Hubbard, but largely the same in terms of performance from last season when Lamm was with the Houston Texans. He had missed much of this season with a knee injury he suffered week one of the season.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

Pete Smith
1 0

The Cleveland Browns officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, giving defensive back Robert Jackson that designation to make the roster space to account for him. Njoku will be able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rapoport: Odell Beckham Has Sports Hernia, Which Would Explain A Lot

Pete Smith
0

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been dealing with a sports hernia this season, which will require surgery to repair. This would help explain much of what has been going on this season with him, the offense in general.

Odell Beckham Clarifies Statement That Shouldn't Require Clarification

Pete Smith
1 0

Friday morning, Odell Beckham tweeted that he wasn't unhappy in Cleveland, that he never said he was. This came on the heels of Beckham saying Thursday there's nowhere else he'd rather be, which still had people suggesting he was vague about his future with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns Injury Report Out, Robert Jackson Out, Eric Murray Doubtful, Many Questionable

BrandonLittle
0

Cleveland Browns injury report listed, multiple players questionable, one out and one doubtful.

Browns Must Maximize Beckham in Final 4 Games

Pete Smith
0

A major reason for the Cleveland Browns struggles in 2019 has been their inability to maximize Odell Beckham. With four games remaining that should be a primary focus.

Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory Over The Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle
0

A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to become victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Isn't the One Being Vague

Pete Smith
0

Despite saying he wouldn't rather be anyone else, Cleveland Browns wide receiver is being accused of vague based on comments he made during his media availability on Thursday. While there is a side that is vague, it's not Beckham.

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
1 0

Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.

Browns Offensive Line: How Did They Get Here?

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a major source of discussion because it's had a huge impact on the fortunes of the 2019 season. How the Browns got here and where this thing is going are the two questions that are natural, given the results this year compared to a better product last season

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
2 1

With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.