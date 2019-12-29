BrownsMaven
Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with a boom and went out with a whimper. With all of the promise in the world entering the year, the Browns scored a touchdown on the first drive of the season in seven plays. Since that moment, the Browns have been a disaster with occasional blips of competence mixed in one of the more disappointing seasons in team history. Whether the expectations for this season were realistic or not, finishing the season with a 33-23 loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, securing a 6-10 record and third place in the AFC North is inexcusably bad.

Like most every game this season, the game had moments where the Browns looked great, including a couple long passes from Baker Mayfield that ended in touchdowns to Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, but the vast majority of the day on offense was disjointed and frustrating. Defensively, they were outmanned and overpowered by Joe Mixon for the second time this season.

The Browns dealt with a long list of injuries this season, but their head coach proved unprepared for the job and their holes on the roster were far bigger than most anticipated. The fate of head coach Freddie Kitchens hasn't been determined to this point, but it's difficult to argue that the Browns got better, despite all of the talent they added. They appear to have more holes than last year as well.

They have talent, but they don't appear to have a team and that has consistently dogged them all season. The coaching question will require an answer and the roster has all kinds of issues to be resolved, but the problems for this team appear to go deeper. The Cleveland Browns lack a unified sense of purpose and that is on everyone from ownership on down. Their coaching can get better and their players can improve, but until this organization runs like a professional one, it's difficult to see how this team will play to its capability.

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is not sure about his future with the team, specificallly as it relates to Freddie Kitchens as the head coach.

Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Productivity Woes

Shawn Stevenson

The defensive line has not entirely lived up to the expectations this season. Their production has been average and big-name players are not playing every game.

The Looming Decision on Kareem Hunt

Pete Smith

Among the decisions the Cleveland Browns will have to make this offseason on how to proceed into 2020 is the future of restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns have a number of potential avenues they could go with Hunt.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 3

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns season has been a failure and now they must search for answers on how to avoid repeating it in 2020. Among those decisions will be the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and with increased pressure to deliver, it's another opportunity to look at some of their potential options.

Browns Players Are Sick, Njoku's Chances of Playing Don't Receive Ringing Endorsement

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have a number of players questionable for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson are for injuries while Odell Beckham, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown are for illness. David Njoku's chances of playing don't seem great and Richardson was notified of a fine.

Report: Jarvis Landry Playing With Fractured Vertebrae, Could See Surgery In The Near Future

BrandonLittle

Like his friend Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry has played injured this season and could see surgery soon

Browns Place RB Dontrell Hilliard On Injured Reserve, Elevate G Colby Gossett to Active Roster

Pete Smith

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve and elevated guard Colby Gosstt to the active roster.

Is This The Final Week of David Njoku's Career in Cleveland?

Pete Smith

Between comments made by John Dorsey before the season and the fact that he's now sitting idle on game days, it's worth considering the possibility that the Cleveland Browns are preparing to move on from tight end David Njoku after this season.

Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns front office, chiefly John Dorsey, spoke to Odell Beckham, letting him know they are committed to him, ahead of his comments saying he would be in Cleveland for 2020.

Fiasco Should Seal Freddie's Fate, But They Have to Get Through Final Game

Pete Smith

The question all season with head coach Freddie Kitchens has been whether or not he would get a second year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Considering the debacle against the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the first half, the more relevant question; how the team gets through the last week of the season with him?