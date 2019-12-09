Odell Beckham Confirms One Report, Won't Talk About The Other After the Win Against the Bengals

After the victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham fielded questions about the pair of reports that came out about him on Sunday. One was that he was dealing with a sports hernia and would likely need surgery, which he spoke about at length. The other was the latest rumor that he was trying to get his way out of Cleveland in which he was less interested in discussing.

On the injury, Beckham noted he's been dealing it "since training camp, but it is what it is at this point; just gotta keep playing." On whether it would require surgery, "I don't know. We'll figure that out after the season."

Explaining the pain, Beckham said, "I really don't run until Friday and, you know, I come out here and do what I can."

When it came to the report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and saying Beckham was telling opponents to come and get him, Beckham said, "I'm not going to talk about any offseason stuff that's going on right now. The focus is to win. 1-0. And that's what we did today. Any other questions I'm not gonna answer."

He was asked if it troubled him that this type of thing keeps coming up with him. "I'm used to it. I've been dealing with this for 3 or 4 years, so it's just the same thing that's going on, nothing that I can't handle."

The injury situation confirmed, paints the season in a new light. It helps to explain why they have made decisions they have and why Beckham hasn't been the player they expected when they acquired him in the trade.

As for the reports of wanting to be traded, Beckham had already addressed that once this week and despite saying that he didn't want to be anywhere else, it was reported that he was vague about his comments. Saying anything further only invites this conversation to keep going, which doesn't mean he shouldn't be asked the question, but it simplifies the situation, at least on his end.