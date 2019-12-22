BrownsMaven
Cleveland Browns v. Baltimore Ravens Preview, Inactives

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns limp their way into their home finale, coming off an ugly defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals only to now face the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have won ten games in a row dating back to the loss against the Browns in Baltimore. The Ravens not only have something to prove in Cleveland, but they are playing tremendous football while the Browns are woefully shorthanded in addition to struggling on the field.

The Browns offense is largely at full strength, though a number of key players are battling injuries or playing hurt. That's on top of the fact they haven't been operating with any consistency, despite production the last several weeks. Nick Chubb is the best thing on the offense, but anything other than giving him the ball is unpredictable. They can go right down the field and score easily or go three and out in bewildering fashion.

Defensively, the Browns are just struggling to put a group out there that can be competitive. Between injuries and suspensions, the Browns are scrambling to surround the few proven players remaining with a combination of rookies and street free agents, which now must find a way to limit the impact of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have some players that are hurt, but they aren't struggling to fill holes. They are currently rolling offensively, a threat to put 40 on just about anyone they play and their defense is much improved since the last time these two teams faced off.

If the Browns are going to win, they will need to capitalize on their opportunities to score points, protect the football and try to limit the number of possessions the Ravens have. It's an incredibly daunting task, which goes to show how wildly different the directions are these teams have taken since their matchup in week four.

The Browns will have Chris Hubbard back at right tackle and continue to choose not to have David Njoku out there, which only raises additional questions there. The defense will be continue to be brutally shorthanded on the edge as they are still without Olivier Vernon One positive note is that Eric Murray, who has been out for weeks with a knee injury is active.

Rapoport: Browns Front Office Spoke to Beckham Ahead of Comments This Week

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Cleveland Browns front office, chiefly John Dorsey, spoke to Odell Beckham, letting him know they are committed to him, ahead of his comments saying he would be in Cleveland for 2020.

Browns Elevate DE Robert McCray to Active Roster, Waive DT Brandin Bryant

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced a roster move on Saturday, promoting defensive end Robert McCray III from their practice squad to the active roster. They waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to make room for him.

Beating the Ravens Shouldn't Save the Job of Freddie Kitchens

Pete Smith

The idea that the fate of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens could come down to the result of the game against the Baltimore Ravens would signal a poor evaluation process. The Browns either believe Kitchens is their head coach or they don't, regardless of the result Sunday.

Mary Kay Cabot: Jarvis Landry May Need Hip Surgery

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a hip injury dating back to the summer which could require surgery according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Landry, who has 74 receptions and 1,108 yards for the season, is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week before they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Center J.C. Tretter and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were able to participate. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did more than he had been and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm was not seen in the public part of the practice.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.