Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) host AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at First Energy Stadium. Week two of the 2020 NFL season and the Battle of Ohio is nationally televised for Thursday Night Football.

First year head coach Kevin Stefanksi and QB Baker Mayfield are seeking redemption after getting dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

Conversely, second year head coach Zac Taylor and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow search for their first win as a duo.

