Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) host AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at First Energy Stadium. Week two of the 2020 NFL season and the Battle of Ohio is nationally televised for Thursday Night Football. 

First year head coach Kevin Stefanksi and QB Baker Mayfield are seeking redemption after getting dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener. 

Conversely, second year head coach Zac Taylor and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow search for their first win as a duo. 

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show for all key information for this week’s matchup. Streaming live at 6:20PM on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter!

Facebook Livestream <-- Click here

Also stay tuned throughout the game for live updates!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Pete Smith
Pete Smith

Editor

Pete Smith
Pete Smith

Editor

Chris Hubbard at right tackle isn't exactly filling me with a ton of confidence against Carlos Dunlap.

Browns without Olivier Vernon and Jack Conklin is an emergency only deal.

Have I mentioned how much I hate Thursday Night Football?

