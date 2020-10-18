SI.com
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns (4-1) travel to Heinz Field and faceoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) for the first time this season. This is a huge matchup for both team as the race for the AFC North division crown is closer than normal. The Steelers are currently atop of the division with an undefeated record as QB Ben Roethlisberger looks to continue his unbeaten streak at home vs the Browns. This is also Roethlisberger's first game against the Cleveland Browns in nearly two years after being placed on IR early last season.

Drama surrounding this game is at an all time as DE Myles Garrett suits up against the Steelers for the first time since his incident with QB Mason Rudolph. Garrett has been playing like an early defensive player of the year candidate and helps the Browns defense tremendously. He shall definitely be the focal point of commentary throughout the game regardless of his potential impact.

On the offensive side of the ball, head coach Kevin Stefanski looks to get his explosive run game back on track. It will be no easy feat as the Steelers boast the number run defense in the NFL. Will this be a comeback for the Browns running back room that is missing Nick Chubb for the second straight game. Also, will QB Baker Mayfield limit turnover worthy plays against an average Steelers secondary?

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show live at 11:00 AM for all the information about this week's matchup. Stay tuned throughout the game for live updates.

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at how you can watch Sunday’s AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium for week five of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

Peter Smith

How the Browns Beat the Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a physically taxing win over the Indianapolis Colts and now must go on the road to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. How they can win the game.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign QB Kyle Lauletta to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of quarterback Kyle Lauletta to take the place of Garrett Gilbert's place on the team's practice squad on Friday.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Activate CB Robert Jackson To Active Roster

The Browns have opted to add a body in the defensive backfield with Greedy Williams out for the foreseeable future. Robert Jackson is coming up from the practice squad.

BrandonLittle

Powerlineman23kv

Cameron Heyward Says Steelers Are Going To Try To Make Baker Mayfield Think About Rib Injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a rib injury that he is likely to play through. Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward plans to use that injury to slow down the Browns offense.

BrandonLittle

Members Of The Cleveland Browns Know Myles Garrett Has Moved On From Mason Rudolph Incident, Eyes On Sunday

Sunday will be Myles Garrett’s first time playing the Pittsburgh Steelers since his return. Multiple members of the team know that he has moved on and support him going into Sunday’s matchup.

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield Progressing Toward Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr. Sent Home With Illness

Thursday’s injury report is interesting. Odell Beckham sent home as a precaution, Jarvis Landry still sore and more.

BrandonLittle

Browns Defense Found an Identity But Questions Remain

The Cleveland Browns defense has found an identity but there are still questions regarding the units consistency and players in the secondary.

Shawn Stevenson

Myles Garrett's Impact In Context

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award to this point in the season because of his impact in helping the Browns to achieve a 4-1 record. To understand just how good he's been, it has to be measured against other teams.

Pete Smith