Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns (4-1) travel to Heinz Field and faceoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) for the first time this season. This is a huge matchup for both team as the race for the AFC North division crown is closer than normal. The Steelers are currently atop of the division with an undefeated record as QB Ben Roethlisberger looks to continue his unbeaten streak at home vs the Browns. This is also Roethlisberger's first game against the Cleveland Browns in nearly two years after being placed on IR early last season.

Drama surrounding this game is at an all time as DE Myles Garrett suits up against the Steelers for the first time since his incident with QB Mason Rudolph. Garrett has been playing like an early defensive player of the year candidate and helps the Browns defense tremendously. He shall definitely be the focal point of commentary throughout the game regardless of his potential impact.

On the offensive side of the ball, head coach Kevin Stefanski looks to get his explosive run game back on track. It will be no easy feat as the Steelers boast the number run defense in the NFL. Will this be a comeback for the Browns running back room that is missing Nick Chubb for the second straight game. Also, will QB Baker Mayfield limit turnover worthy plays against an average Steelers secondary?

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show live at 11:00 AM for all the information about this week's matchup. Stay tuned throughout the game for live updates.

Livestream < -- Click Here