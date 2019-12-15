BrownsMaven
David Njoku Among Inactives for Browns agasinst Cardinals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Arizona Cardinals without tight end David Njoku, who is inactive. It's being called a coaching decision. There is speculation that it might be related to the interception that occurred last week when Njoku said something back to head coach Freddie Kitchens after he was addressed on the sideline. There is also discussion that Njoku has simply been awful in practice this week in terms of catching passes, running routes as Tom Withers of the Associated Press notes here.

That will leave the Browns without a big body in the middle of their offense against a decidedly smaller defense for the Cardinals. Njoku's season has been disappointing, starting with the wrist injury that landed him on injured reserve. Now, he's coming off of a game where he's played poorly and isn't contributing in this one.

Njoku is still a young player, but after finishing top ten in receiving yards last year among tight ends, the hope was he could have a breakout season this year. That isn't going to happen, but he had an opportunity to provide a lift to this offense as it closes out the season, which isn't happening either. This only adds to the list of question marks for the Browns going into the offseason and into 2020.

Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals this week, which features one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Chandler Jones. The Browns will have to find a way to slow him down to win and serves to remind what the team must address in the offseason, finding solutions at offensive tackle.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

Pete Smith

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was given a chance to respond to Jarvis Landry's assertion that Odell Beckham was happy being a member of the Cleveland Browns. Glazer stood by his reporting that Beckham asked teams to come get him, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but seems to conceded he doesn't have control of the situation.

Rapoport: Browns Management Supports Kitchens

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network came out with a report Sunday that the management of the Cleveland Browns continues to support Freddie Kitchens as the head coach of the team for 2020. While that is likely true, there is still likely more going on behind the scenes.

Jarvis Landry Weighs in on Reports Involving Odell Beckham

Pete Smith

In a press availability on Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver got to speak about the honor of being the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year before answering questions about the team and specifically Odell Beckham. Landry said "I think he wants to be here. I know he wants to be here."

If Browns Fire Kitchens, Expect a Prearranged Replacement

Pete Smith

Should the Cleveland Browns decide to fire Freddie Kitchens, they will likely have already negotiated a deal with his replacement, having them ready to step into the job almost immediately.

Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns might be better off trading Odell Beckham in the long run, but doing so would require general manager John Dorsey to admit his plan was a failure as well as sacrificing short term goals.

Browns Rule Out Olivier Vernon While Cardinals Release Terrell Suggs

Pete Smith

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice before they leave in preparation to play the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns announced defensive end Olivier Vernon would not play this week while the Cardinals announced the release of pass rusher Terrell Suggs.

Browns Notebook Ahead of Game Against Cardinals

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns were on the practice field with all hands on deck except for center J.C. Tretter, who is continuing to deal with an ankle injury. Kitchens responded to a number of questions about players being able to go against the Arizona Cardinals among other notes from the day.

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns travel west to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a game that should have a fantasy sports impact.