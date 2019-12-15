David Njoku Among Inactives for Browns agasinst Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Arizona Cardinals without tight end David Njoku, who is inactive. It's being called a coaching decision. There is speculation that it might be related to the interception that occurred last week when Njoku said something back to head coach Freddie Kitchens after he was addressed on the sideline. There is also discussion that Njoku has simply been awful in practice this week in terms of catching passes, running routes as Tom Withers of the Associated Press notes here.

That will leave the Browns without a big body in the middle of their offense against a decidedly smaller defense for the Cardinals. Njoku's season has been disappointing, starting with the wrist injury that landed him on injured reserve. Now, he's coming off of a game where he's played poorly and isn't contributing in this one.

Njoku is still a young player, but after finishing top ten in receiving yards last year among tight ends, the hope was he could have a breakout season this year. That isn't going to happen, but he had an opportunity to provide a lift to this offense as it closes out the season, which isn't happening either. This only adds to the list of question marks for the Browns going into the offseason and into 2020.