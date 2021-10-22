    • October 22, 2021
    Browns CB Denzel Ward Goes to Locker Room With Hamstring Injury

    Denzel Ward suffered a hamstring injury and was immediately ruled out by the Cleveland Browns late in their game against the Denver Broncos.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns corner Denzel Ward left the game with a hamstring injury against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter and was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

    That may have everything to do with how much time was left in the game, but he only stopped by the medical tent briefly before heading to the locker room. Ward was immediately replaced by Greedy Williams, who is now playing across from rookie Greg Newsome.

    Ward has been dealing with injuries already this season including a recent neck injury that forced him to miss most of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately for Ward, he averages missing four games per season.

    The hope is that Ward merely tweaked his hamstring as opposed to a significant injury as the Browns have been dealing with injuries all over their team this season and it has taken its toll. The Browns will have a week and a half before they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween, so Ward does get a little bit of extra time to potentially rest and recover.

    The Browns are fortunate to have depth at corner, though that has been tested already this year. Against the Chargers when Newsome was out with a calf injury and then Ward aggravated his neck injury, every remaining corner on the Browns roster spent time in the medical tent for some amount of time during the game.

    Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) straps on his helmet as he takes the field during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Browns 11
    Browns CB Denzel Ward Goes to Locker Room With Hamstring Injury

