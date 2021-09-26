September 26, 2021
Browns CB Greg Newsome Leaves Game with Calf Injury

The press box announced that Cleveland Browns corner sustained a calf injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
The Cleveland Browns announced that their talented rookie corner Greg Newsome sustained a calf injury in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears and would not return.

The first round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has played well in the first three games of the season, including this one against the Bears before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with the injury.

The Browns are excited about the duo of Newsome across from Denzel Ward, so the hope is that he will not need to be out long, but a calf injury could potentially keep him out a couple weeks at least. Perhaps the team was overly cautious feeling they had the game in hand, but that tends to be how those injuries go.

Denzel Ward missed a few games last year with a calf injury. It's a difficult injury for a corner to play with as they try to plant and cut reacting in coverage.

Greedy Williams is the next man up to play on the boundary opposite Ward. The Browns are hopeful he can step up because they do believe in his talent and he offers a nice combination of length and speed.

Newsome was able to beat Williams in a competition for the starting corner spot, but Williams missed a significant amount of camp due to injury. If Williams can step in and play well, it could allow the Browns to be patient with any injury to Newsome, allowing him to heal before putting him back in the lineup.

The Browns defense manhandled the Bears and Newsome played a role in that, recording a pass break up and three solo tackles.

In his post game availability, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Newsome would have an MRI on Monday.

