How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants

A look at the tale of the tape between the Giants and the Browns, also where to watch!



Cleveland will be in the prime time slot two weeks in a row, this time it’s a Sunday night matchup with the New York Giants. Plenty of drama going into this one for multiple reasons.

Freddie Kitchens will be calling plays for the Giants, since Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the team. Kitchens as everyone knows was the coach for the Browns last season. Going 6-10 was a failure and he simply never had his team ready. Many fans aren’t high on Kitchens, so they would love nothing more to hand him a loss. Kitchens is originally the Giants’ tight ends coach.

Colt McCoy was drafted by Cleveland in the third round in 2010, but was with the team for just two years. Since then he has found a career as a backup and made the best of it, spending five years with the Washington Football Team, prior to joining the Giants this season. With Daniel Jones nursing an injury, McCoy is set to start against his former team. So, with a former coach and former quarterback working together to try to beat the team they once played for, it will be something to watch.

Roaming around in the New York secondary is Jabrill Peppers, who has improved and playing well this season. Cleveland shipped Peppers to the G men as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. It will be interesting to see these men get a crack at their former team. If anyone is going to make an impact, it would most likely be Peppers.

The Giants will be without their top corner in James Bradberry, as Cleveland gets theirs back in Denzel Ward.

When: Sunday, December 20th

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. If you are a fantasy football player, the Yahoo Sports app allows you to watch the game as well.