How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

How to watch the week two matchup of the Houston Texans visiting the Cleveland Browns.

Today is the homer opener for the Cleveland Browns who will welcome in the Houston Texans. The Texans bring in nearly double-digit numbers in terms of players that once played for Cleveland. Among those is the starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and linebacker Christian Kirksey. It will be a return to Cleveland for many of them.

Cleveland is coming off of a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns will be without Odell Beckham Jr, but today marks the debut of Grant Delpit. That will be exciting as Delpit missed his entire would-be rookie season. Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be playing for the Browns.

Houston is fresh off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There isn’t a ton of bright expectations for the Texans this year, but starting off the year with a win is nice - any time. Taylor was very good for the Texans in that game, obviously against a bad Jaguars team. The Browns defense will need to get him uncomfortable early and often.

Here is where you can find the game!

When: Sunday, September 19th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

