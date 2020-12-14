How To Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Monday Night Football in Cleveland at last. The Browns will host the Monday Night Football crew as well as the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Football really mattering in mid December doesn’t happen often in Northeast Ohio, but maybe something people could get used to.

Cleveland sits at 9-3 on the season after a big win over the Tennessee Titans. The Browns are without Ronnie Harrison for the foreseeable future and Denzel Ward is week-to-week. This team has showed that they are solid right now, but one could only picture them being completely healthy. The Browns aren’t far off a for sure playoff spot, a win Monday night would get them as close to a clinch as they possibly could be. Cleveland will have the ability to clinch in week 14 if they can take care of business.

In this one, quarterback play will be interesting. Baker Mayfield is playing the best football of his career, maybe at the right time. Cleveland will have the always tough task of stopping the electric Lamar Jackson. Jackson is the teams leader rusher of course, which is always the main threat when defending him. The quarterback matchup will be the one to watch.

Cleveland’s running game is far better than what the Baltimore Ravens bring to the table. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are tiers ahead of Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins when it comes to running back duos. Both teams will run the ball a bunch. The fight in the trenches likely dictates this game, as it does many. Whoever can stop the run, or run free, likely wins. At 7-5 the Ravens need to continue to win to reach the playoffs. A loss would put them three games behind Cleveland in the AFC North, a tough hole to crawl out of this late in the season.

When: Monday, December 14th

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. The Watch ESPN app is a good go-to if you aren’t home and maybe want to catch it on a phone or tablet.