How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers



Baker Mayfield will go for his third win in a row against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Mayfield missed his first game as a professional last week against the Denver Broncos, but the Browns found a way to win 17-14. With a defensive-led Steelers team coming to town, there was not a chance Mayfield was going to miss it.

Cleveland looks to be getting back Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin as well, an important note in itself. Sunday could be the first time that Mayfield has Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. together on the field as well this season.

Coming to Northeast Ohio is a 3-3 Steelers team who has already had their off week. Cleveland is a -3.5 favorite on Halloween. It is so fitting to have this game on Halloween, it just makes sense.

Steelers are in the bottom five when it comes to total yards a game, they just fail to run the ball well at all. The defense is ranked toward the middle of the pack in total yardage, but they’re very good and the offense hasn’t helped them much. T.J. Watt is still a huge problem you have to gameplan for and that front is still mean. Minkah Fitzpatrick still flys flys around in the defensive backfield.

Cleveland knocked Pittsburgh out of the playoffs last season and proved they were the better team. Today gives the Browns a chance to potentially put the last stake in the coffin to assert they’re just that much better. Following the Browns game the Steelers have a couple winnable games, then that schedule gets very tough.

Here is where you can find the game!

When: Sunday, October 31st

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

