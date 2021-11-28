Inactive List For Cleveland Browns & Baltimore Ravens

A few players who will not play in Sunday night’s game between the Ravens and Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are about as healthy as they have been this season. There are quite a few names that will return for the Browns tonight against the Ravens. Baltimore is getting back their quarterback Lamar Jackson and his top wide receiver target is ready to go as well.

Troy Hill missed some time with an injury sustained against New England. Hill missed a game with the neck injury. Donovan Peoples-Jones is another player that did not play last week. Cleveland likely viewed the Lions game as a ‘get healthy’ game, giving players a week off if needed. Browns obviously want all hands on deck against the Ravens.

Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin both missed a few weeks. They’re back off the injured reserve and ready to help the Browns’ offense that has struggled as of late. Baker Mayfield is battling through injuries and is ready to clash with Baltimore in this divisional matchup.

Here are the players who will not suit up tonight for both teams.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Anthony Schwartz

FB Andy Janovich

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

T James Hudson III

WR Rashard Higgins

DT Tommy Togiai

Schwartz will miss his second straight game and Higgins is a healthy scratch for the Browns. The season just has not gone as the wide receiver hoped it would.

Baltimore Ravens:

