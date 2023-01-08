Inactive List: Jadeveon Clowney a Healthy Scratch Against Steelers

A look at the players out in the week 18 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers including Jadeveon Clowney.

Today the Cleveland Browns will end their season trying to eliminate the Pittsburgh Steelers from playoff contention in week 18. The inactive list will have an impact on this one undoubtedly.

The Browns will be down Jadeveon Clowney, as the edge rusher made some comments this week that ended his season early. Cleveland will lean on rookie Alex Wright to start in Clowney's spot.

Pittsburgh had a couple of players of importance questionable for this one on the defensive side. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Myles Jack were held out of practice for the majority of the week. The Steelers will be without cornerback Tre Norwood.

Below is a complete look at who will not suit up for week 18 action today.

Cleveland Browns:

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Jack Conklin

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Pittsburgh Steelers:

No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 21 DB Tre Norwood

No. 50 LB Malik Reed

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 54 LB Tae Crowder

No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

