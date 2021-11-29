Browns Jack Conklin Goes Down with Knee Injury

Almost as soon as the Cleveland Browns got Jack Conklin back from a dislocated elbow, they see him go down to a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

Upon his return from a dislocated elbow, missing three games, Cleveland Browns right tackle suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

On a pass rush in which the Browns converted 3rd-and-6, Conklin's knee buckled facing a rush against Odafe Oweh. After being evaluated by the medical staff, Conklin tried to walk off under his own power only to have his knee give him further trouble.

Blake Hance, the team's fourth string tackle, has entered the game where he's been pressed into duty for a significant amount of time this season. Unfortunately, Hance has struggled this season, so the Browns do find themselves at a disadvantage.

The Browns were excited to get Conklin back along with running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, providing some energy for the Browns who have been devastated with injuries this season and have not played well the past two weeks.

Losing Conklin for any amount of time is disheartening and given the uncertainty of his knee, it could be significant. Conklin had to be carted back to the locker room for further evaluation and it wouldn't be a major surprise if he was lost for the season given how quickly he was ruled out.

The Browns, 6-5, are trying to get a win before they head into their bye week, setting a positive tone for the rest of the season. A loss would not be the end of their season, but would make the game coming out of the bye against this same Ravens team a must win situation.

