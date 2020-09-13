SI.com
BrownsDigest
Browns Jacob Phillips Posts Instagram Picture Of Leg

Pete Smith

When the Cleveland Browns downgraded Jacob Phillips from questionable to out, it wasn't going to be good news. After the game, the rookie posted a picture of the apparatus on his leg, which looks like it could be season-ending.

Phillips, the third round pick out of LSU, was starting for the Browns at weak side linebacker against the Baltimore Ravens when he was hurt. He had the opportunity to take the starting job in part because Mack Wilson, the team's starting WILL for much of last year, injured his knee in practice.

Wilson's return is estimated to be between weeks three and six, which means he won't be ready for the Cincinnati Bengals this coming Thursday. As a result, the Browns are now down to a third option at their weak side spot, which could be Malcolm Smith, who did appear in the game in Baltimore.

They could also move Sione Takitaki from the strong side to the weak side. Takitaki has worked at WILL and Jason Tarver, the team's linebacker coach has described all of his linebacker positions as interchangeable.

Phillips was one of the players to leave the game for the Browns including fellow rookie and first round pick Jedrick Wills, the team's left tackle and tight end David Njoku, who was having a productive game.

The Browns were already down two of their starting corners in this game and lost Grant Delpit, the other draft pick from LSU , taken in the second round, with a ruptured Achilles'. He was to be the team's starting free safety.

The team has not announced anything about Phillips and nothing has come out about a diagnosis, but the picture doesn't look good for the linebacker's rookie season.

