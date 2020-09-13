Browns Jedrick Wills Leaves Ravens Game With Leg Injury

Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle and 10th pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft Jedrick Wills left the opening game against the Baltimore Ravens with a leg injury. He struggled to put weight on it as he went off the field. Kendall Lamm replaced him at left tackle.

The Browns obviously expect Wills to be the team's starting left tackle, which is why they drafted him so high, so losing reps and opportunities to improve is difficult. Worse, the Browns are slated to turn around quickly and play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, so it's incredibly difficult to believe that he will be able to play in that game.

Further details might reveal he may need more time than that, but the Browns are scheduled to play Washington week three of the season on September 27th.

Wills looked promising in some of his reps, but he also had his share of struggles dealing with Matthew Judon in pass protection. The offensive line was one of the few bright spots the Browns showed in the game as the team was demolished by the Ravens in the game.

Wills was selected with the first pick of the Browns draft to go along with left guard Joel Bitonio, center J.C. Tretter, right guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Jack Conklin as a unit the Browns hope can be together for the foreseeable future. All of them are under contract for at least the next two years and everyone but Teller is signed for at least the next three.