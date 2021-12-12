Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Questionable to Return Against Cleveland Browns

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Ravens Lamar Jackson Questionable with Ankle Injury

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave the game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury, has been called questionable to return.
    The Baltimore Ravens and their fans felt their hearts jump into their throat when they saw quarterback Lamar Jackson on the ground grabbing an ankle. On a second down play after he had just released the ball, Jackson's ankles were caught by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's arms, tripping him to the ground.

    Jackson limped off to the sideline where he went to the medical tent to be evaluated. He emerged minus a shoe, unwilling to put any weight on that leg. They put him on a cart to take the locker room to receive further treatment, calling his return questionable.

    The backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley quickly went into the game, throwing a harmless pass that skipped off the ground, ending the drive.

    That felt immaterial compared the concern over Jackson's ankle. With the sheer amount of injuries the team has had, which have caused Jackson to do more himself, there was a growing fear that an injury was coming.

    Just the previous week, Jackson came up a little awkward after stepping on a downed first down marker. 

    The larger problem for the Ravens is that Jackson's ankle might not keep him out long in terms of his ability to technically be on the field. But the loss of mobility could be enough to doom the team's chances until he is able to get back to close to 100 percent.

    Coming into the game 8-4 leading the AFC North division, the Ravens had a small amount of breathing room. Now down 17-0, the Ravens have two and a half quarters to fight back, but 8-5 in tight division race could erase any comfort this team has the last month of the season. 

    For their part, the Browns would be 7-6.

    READ MORE: Kareem Hunt Leaves Ravens Game with Ankle Injury

    Oct 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
