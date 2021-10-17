Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Game Despite Shoulder Injury

After a reception on a slant route, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was tackled, landing directly on his shoulder, which has caused him a significant amount of pain and resulted in going back to the locker room.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has gone to the locker room after sustaining a shoulder injury in the second quarter in their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Beckham caught a slant and was tackled landing directly on his right shoulder. He immediately went off the field and straight to the bench grabbing the shoulder. Initially waving off the blue medical tent, Beckham tried to effectively work the out issue himself, hoping to get back into the game.

When that failed, he went to the blue medical tent briefly and has gone back to the locker room.

This isn't the first time Beckham has dealt with an issue with his shoulder this season. In his first game back against the Chicago Bears, Beckham briefly left the field, going to the locker room.

In that scenario, he has popped out his shoulder and simply popped it back in, going back into the game almost immediately. Before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Beckham admitted he's had a torn labrum in his shoulder for years as he tried to empathize with how difficult the injury could be for Baker Mayfield.

According to the sideline reporter covering the broadcast for Fox, Laura Okmin, Beckham was screaming on the sideline.

The Browns were able to complete the scoring drive, getting a touchdown on the drive. It does not seem likely that the Browns will have Beckham back this game, but there's no official word from the team at this point.

UPDATE: Beckham has returned to the sideline in the second half. He has re-entered the game with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. He caught a pass soon afterward.

READ MORE: Odell Beckham Only a Problem if We Make Him One