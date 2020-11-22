SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Ronnie Harrison Heads To Locker Room With Leg Injury, Ruled Out For Second Half

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns defense was already at a disadvantage entering the game against the Philadelphia Eagles without edge rusher Myles Garrett, so it was pretty devastating to see safety Ronnie Harrison limp off the field and into the medical tent. After an evaluation, he has been taken to the locker room.

On the first offensive drive of the Eagles, Harrison was chasing a tackle, looking slow and after the play was over, he remained down on the ground. He did get off the field under his own power, but with a noticeable limp.

Harrison was taken to the blue tent where a pretty brief evaluation took place. The drive concluded a few plays later in an Eagles fumble the Browns recovered when Harrison was being taken back to the locker room.

Harrison has been a tremendous player for the Browns since he became a starter in the defensive line up this year. Acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick as the season was set to begin, it took a little while before Harrison saw regular action. He has become one of the best players on that side of the ball.

Karl Joseph has taken the place of Harrison and was the player who came up with the fumble recovery.

No meaningful update has been provided on Harrison to this point, save for the fact it's a leg injury and he's in the locker room. Nothing looked promising as far as a return for him in this game, so the Browns will need to get production out of a defense without arguably two of its top three players.

Update: Harrison is back in the game. It has been called a knee injury and he's definitely slower.

Harrison has been ruled out for the second half after trying to play through it at the end of the first half. He was clearly hampered and look slow. Unclear if he further aggravated the issue of if he was simply too compromised from the initial injury.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles in their week eleven matchup. Live updates and commentary throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns vs Eagles: Inactives List

The inactives list for the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at how to watch the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, and more!

BrandonLittle

Jack Conklin and Cody Parkey Off COVID-19 List, Multiple Players Promoted From Practice Squad

Jack Conklin and Cody Parkey return from COVID-19 list after being close contacts, multiple players brought up for depth.

BrandonLittle

What Myles Garrett MUST Do to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Pete Smith

Takkarist McKinley Fails Physical With 49ers, Browns Likely To Put in Claim For Third Time

Takkarist McKinley, who has been a player of interest to the Cleveland Browns, has failed another physical, this time with the San Francisco 49ers and will be subject to waivers again, giving the Browns another opportunity to get him.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Won't Have Myles Garrett Against Eagles - What Plan B?

The Cleveland Browns found out Friday morning they would be without Myles Garrett against the Philadelphia Eagles, so they must turn to Plan B.

Pete Smith

Browns Adjust to Losing Myles Garrett On Fly, Eagles Will Be Without Pair of Coaches Sunday

Friday, the Cleveland Browns had linebacker Mack Wilson back on the practice field as both he and Wyatt Teller are listed as questionable while the Philadelphia Eagles will be without two coaches on Sunday.

Pete Smith

by

Peppertoni

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Jedrick Wills Wins NFL Rookie of the Week

Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills earned recognition from the NFL as their rookie of the week after his game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith