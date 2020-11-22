Browns Ronnie Harrison Heads To Locker Room With Leg Injury, Ruled Out For Second Half

The Cleveland Browns defense was already at a disadvantage entering the game against the Philadelphia Eagles without edge rusher Myles Garrett, so it was pretty devastating to see safety Ronnie Harrison limp off the field and into the medical tent. After an evaluation, he has been taken to the locker room.

On the first offensive drive of the Eagles, Harrison was chasing a tackle, looking slow and after the play was over, he remained down on the ground. He did get off the field under his own power, but with a noticeable limp.

Harrison was taken to the blue tent where a pretty brief evaluation took place. The drive concluded a few plays later in an Eagles fumble the Browns recovered when Harrison was being taken back to the locker room.

Harrison has been a tremendous player for the Browns since he became a starter in the defensive line up this year. Acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick as the season was set to begin, it took a little while before Harrison saw regular action. He has become one of the best players on that side of the ball.

Karl Joseph has taken the place of Harrison and was the player who came up with the fumble recovery.

No meaningful update has been provided on Harrison to this point, save for the fact it's a leg injury and he's in the locker room. Nothing looked promising as far as a return for him in this game, so the Browns will need to get production out of a defense without arguably two of its top three players.

Update: Harrison is back in the game. It has been called a knee injury and he's definitely slower.

Harrison has been ruled out for the second half after trying to play through it at the end of the first half. He was clearly hampered and look slow. Unclear if he further aggravated the issue of if he was simply too compromised from the initial injury.