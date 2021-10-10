Browns CB Denzel Ward Ruled Out Against Chargers

The Cleveland Browns have been shuffling players around on defense due to injury issues and they have ruled out Denzel Ward for the rest of the game with a neck issue.

The Cleveland Browns have announced that corner Denzel Ward is questionable to return to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a neck injury. Ward was listed as having a neck issue all week in practice and it appears he aggravated an existing problem. Ward was then ruled out early in the second half.

Defensively, the Browns have been dealing with shuffling a number of players around due to injury situations. Jadeveon Clowney was inactive which caused Takkarist McKinley to come in and start at defensive end.

Fellow corner Greedy Williams was in the medical briefly before he returned to the game. A.J. Green came in for him, then had to switch to Ward's side when Ward went out.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, their star rookie linebacker also left the game briefly with an undisclosed injury.

The Chargers have been able to take advantage of the Browns injury woes, scoring a paid of touchdowns including on a long touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams due to a coverage breakdown.

Joe Lombardi's offense, which he brought over from the New Orleans Saints, is difficult to defend because it can scheme open receivers so well and cause confusion on defense, so shuffling players in and out of the game is not making things any easier.

The Browns have been caught out of position in multiple situations including both touchdowns, passes from Herbert.

Missing their top corner for the majority of the game could be a decisive advantage for the Chargers offense.

