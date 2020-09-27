How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team

The Cleveland Browns will host the Washington Football Team early afternoon Sunday. Cleveland is coming off of a five-point win over the Cincinnati Bengals, in which the offense was humming, showing their well balanced attack. On the other side of the ball, the defense will have to improve. Browns expect to get a couple players back in Kevin Johnson and possibly Mack Wilson, but will be without Greedy Williams, Olivier Vernon and possibly Denzel Ward.

Washington is 1-1 on the season, like Cleveland. Coming off of a 30-15 loss where the Football Team really struggled to put together much offense. Washington brings a talented defensive line led by rookie Chase Young, it will be a nice test for the Browns offensive line.

Sunday will be a chance for the Cleveland Browns to put two weeks in a row in the win column. Washington will look to get back on track and the offense rolling against the Browns defense, who still won’t be quite healthy

Where To Watch

When: Sunday, September 27th

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass later. If watching on an app is your thing, check out the Fox Sports app on either the Play Store or your IOS App Store.

If listening to the radio is your thing, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience.