Where to Find on TV: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
In week 17 NFL action the Cleveland Browns will be traveling to take on the Washington Commanders. While the Browns are out of playoff contention, the Commanders remain in the thick of it with a 7-7-1 record on the campaign.
Carson Wentz is set to take over for the Commanders this week again after taking over for Taylor Heinicke. Head coach Ron Rivera hopes that Wentz can give a spark to this offense, if he does it could be by connecting with wideouts Terry McLaurin or Jahan Dotson. Curtis Samuel has had a decent season for the Commanders as well.
With some nice football weather on tap, there is no better time for the Browns' offense to figure some things out to end the season. Seeing Deshaun Watson play well and the offense score points are exactly what you want to see before heading into the offseason.
On the injury report, just Jadeveon Clowney's status is up in the air.
Watch/Listen
TV: FOX
Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Stream: NFL +
