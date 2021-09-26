How To Watch: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at where you can watch the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland is again home this week as they will host the Chicago Bears. Like Cleveland, Chicago will come in with a 1-1 record. The Bears are fresh off a 20-17 win over the nearby Cincinnati Bengals. Though, that game led to a new quarterback for the Bears.

Andy Dalton was injured last week and Justin Fields is slated to make his first career start against the Cleveland Browns. Justin Fields played in Columbus, as everyone knows. So, a return to the state where he attended college is neat and a cool story for his career. The Browns job is to ruin that trip back to Ohio for Fields.

For Cleveland they are coming off a 31-21 win over the Houston Texans, it was not pretty - but the job got done. Today will be the return of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has not played in nearly 11 months and it is finally go-time for him. The Browns will be without Jarvis Landry for at least three weeks.

Here is where you can find the game!

When: Sunday, September 26th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

