    • November 14, 2021
    Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

    A little tale of the tape and where to find the Patriots and Browns matchup today!
    A mid season matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots looks to be important in the AFC wild card race. Both teams come into the game at 5-4.

    Currently New England has the third and final wild card spot. Then it is the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to their win over Cleveland to begin the season. The Browns are two spots out of the wild card.

    Myles Garrett would love to get his first sack on rookie Mac Jones, it would add just another name to the list of players he has sacked. The Patriots have won three games in a row, including a road win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Teams coached by Bill Belichick are always going to play hard, the Patriots are no different this year.

    It will be the second game without Odell Beckham Jr. for Cleveland. Last week the Browns put up 41 points against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baker Mayfield was very good. This week Mayfield will need to keep the ball out of cornerback J.C. Jackson’s hands. Patriots’ top corner already has five interceptions on the season and is a legit ball hawk. 

    Here is where you can find the game!

    • When: Sunday, November 14th
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: CBS

    fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

    fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

