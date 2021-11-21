Where to Watch: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at where to find the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions matchup. Plus, a few notes!

After last week’s loss to the New England Patriots the Cleveland Browns sit at .500 again, which is 5-5 overall. Today the Browns will host the winless Detroit Lions, a chance for Cleveland to climb back above that .500 mark.

Last week against the Patriots, the Browns operated without Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb will return this week after missing a game on the COVID-19 list. Hunt is still on the injured reserve.

An interesting note for the Lions is that they will be starting Tim Boyle. Jared Goff will sit with an injury, so here is a chance for Boyle to make the most of an opportunity.

Last week the Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a way it was a bad day for the Steelers, giving a losing team their first non-loss is tough. Pittsburgh was operating with Mason Rudolph, but still.

If Cleveland wants to get back into the playoffs there is some must-win football ahead. One of those games will certainly be today against Lions.

Here is where you can find the game!

When: Sunday, November 21st

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

