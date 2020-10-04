Never A Doubt: Good and Bad in Browns Win Against Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns go on the road and beat the Dallas Cowboys 49-38. It went from a Browns rout to a desperate effort to hang on to the win, but nevertheless, the Browns move to 3-1, winning three games in a row and announcing themselves as a legitimate team.

1. The Browns offensive line absolutely dominated the Dallas Cowboys.

From start to finish, they looked to make a point and with every opportunity, they didn't just impose their will, but they broke the Cowboys.

Nick Chubb is a terrific back, but even after he left the game, they kept running the ball at an incredibly high level. There were numerous situations where the Cowboys didn't lay a finger on the Browns runners until the second and even third level. D'Ernest Johnson had 95 yards on 13 carries, including a 28-yard run.

In all, the Browns ran the ball 40 time for 307 yards at 7.7 yards per carry.

2. Myles Garrett is playing at a ridiculously high level.

Garrett looked like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the ten games he played in 2019 before the suspension. He's even better in 2020, recording two more sacks and another sack fumble against the Cowboys. That's his third straight game with a strip on the quarterback, all recovered by the Browns.

The Browns capitalized on the two fumbles they caused in this game, scoring touchdowns off both of them to get control of the game.

3. Odell Beckham was a superstar.

The Browns have been waiting for this since the brief flash against the New York Jets in 2019.

The five receptions for 81 yards were impressive, even if that stat line looks relatively pedestrian. Credit to the Browns, they've been willing to find other ways to get him the ball and he had a run for 23 yards in the first half. They came back to that end around in the second half and though Aldon Smith almost had a massive tackle for loss, Beckham got out of the tackle, found a lane up the right sideline and Beckham went 50 yards and put the finishing touches on the game.

After giving up a 41-14 lead, letting the Cowboys get back to 41-38, the Browns needed someone to step up and Beckham did it. His touchdown put the Browns up 47-38 and even though the extra point attempt was blocked, Stephen Carlson recovered it in the end zone and the Browns went up 49-38.

4. Browns defense getting healthier, but problems persist.

The Browns had their best corner situation since the start of the season consistently throughout the game with Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson and Terrance Mitchell. Unfortunately, the linebacker and safety play continues to be abysmal.

The Cowboys enjoyed significant success attacking the middle of the field. A coverage breakdown allowed a wide open touchdown and whether it was short or long, the Browns didn't really resist much. It was stealing.

The defensive line pressure was great when Dak Prescott held the ball, but the Cowboys designed their attack around getting it out of his hands quickly. A ton of open throws and easy completions.

Jacob Phillips was on the field and made some plays. Ronnie Harrison and M.J. Stewart got more opportunities. This is easier when the game is out of hand, but as these issues continue, it will be interesting to see if some of them see more time in games in the near future.

The amount of complete breakdowns now a month into the season is hugely problematic. Nothing they are running coverage-wise is all that complicated, so to have basic coverages like Cover-3 see massive meltdowns.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowboys spent so much time on offense that the defensive line was completely exhausted and Prescott was able to pick the back seven apart over and over again.

5. Browns took lead for granted.

When the Browns went up 41-14, the coaching staff went into an offense to salt away time and a prevent defense. They stopped trying to score points and made themselves into a predictable offense, which the Cowboys could stop. From the coaching down to the players, it felt as though both were playing as the game was over when it simply wasn't.

After nearly a quarter of not really trying to score, the Browns then finally asked Mayfield to make a big throw. He missed an opportunity to close out the game.

Knowing this defense and this opponent, the Browns never should've taken their foot off the gas until well into the fourth quarter, but they stopped at the end of the third quarter.

The result allowed the Browns defensive line to get tired out and the back seven was not equipped to stop the Cowboys potent attack, fully in rhythm.

The Browns were able to get a big play on an end around from Odell Beckham to close the door, but that almost resulted in a huge loss before it was a touchdown.

Hopefully a lesson learned for Kevin Stefanski, his staff and the team as a whole.