18 2017 First Round Picks Have Fifth-Year Options Picked Up; Cleveland Browns Picked Three

Pete Smith

After the Indianapolis Colts decided to decline the fifth-year option on safety Malik Hooker and the Arizona Cardinals declined for linebacker Hassan Reddick, 18 of the first round picks from the 2017 NFL Draft had teams pick up their fifth-year option. The Cleveland Browns selected three of them; Myles Garrett first, Jabrill Peppers 25th and David Njoku  29th.

Jabrill Peppers was traded to the New York Giants in the deal that enabled the Browns to acquire Odell Beckham. The Giants picked up the option for Peppers while also giving him a partner in crime back with him in Xavier McKinney from Alabama.

The Browns picked up the option for Myles Garrett and are already working on a longer term extension as they intend to keep him as part of the team for years to come. David Njoku's option was picked up at the same time with general manager Andrew Berry extremely enthusiastic about the move.

His 2019 season was a disaster as was the case for much of the team. A broken scaphoid combined with issues between he and the organization made a bad situation look worse. Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski hope he can get back to the form he showed in 2018, where he had a really promising end to the season and looked really primed to build upon it. Along with Austin Hooper, signed in free agency, the Browns expect Njoku to be a huge part of their offense.

The last player the Browns selected in the first round that had his fifth-year option picked up was Phil Taylor, who was selected in 2013. The defensive tackle out of Baylor was a pretty productive player, but injuries decimated him and he never realized what he could be in the NFL

Ohio's Own, NFL Legend Don Shula Passes Away At Age 90

On Monday, NFL legend Don Shula passed away at the age of 90. The NFL's winningest coach and the only one to have an undefeated season and win the Super Bowl, Shula will always be known to the state of Ohio as one of their own.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Free Agents Still Available, One Wild Card Option For Cleveland Browns

There are still a number of free agents available and the Cleveland Browns may not be done shopping as they try to improve their roster. One option that was mentioned by Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated was safety Eric Berry.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield As NFL Comeback Player Of The Year?

BetMGM Sportsbook released betting odds for the Comeback Player of The Year Award and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett are options people can bet.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2021 4-Round Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is over, which provides an opportunity to look ahead at what is coming in college football the following season, getting excited about players the Cleveland Browns might be able to add in a year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan

With their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns took Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver from Michigan. And though he could end up being a really nice role player, the odds of him being more than that are against him.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB Way Too Early Mock Draft Provides The Cleveland Browns An Interesting Prospect

With the dust clearing from the 2020 NFL Draft, the natural reaction is to skip to the 2021 NFL Draft and immediately start handing out players projected to come out that year. Keith Hanson of TheMMQB has done just that and the Cleveland Browns get an interesting weapon.

Pete Smith

NFL Cancels International Games For 2020, Its Impact On Cleveland Browns

The NFL announced on Monday that it was cancelling the international games for the 2020 season, which included games in Mexico and England. The Cleveland Browns had a chance to be one of the teams slated to play in London this year.

Pete Smith

Rashard Higgins Leaving 2019 In The Past; In Best Position With Cleveland Browns

After re-signing with the Cleveland Browns last week after the 2020 NFL Draft, wide receiver Rashard Higgins was a guest on 92.3's Bull and Fox, wanted to leave 2019 in the past and focus on now.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Nick Harris, C Washington

The Cleveland Browns used the 160th pick in the NFL Draft to select Nick Harris, center from Washington. His skill set, both athletically and in terms of what he's done on tape suggest he can be a long term center option.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Teases Idea Of Playing Offense; He Should

On a video he released on social media, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett showed off his incredible strength and athleticism jumping on a stack of plyoboxes while tagging quarterback Baker Mayfield about playing offense. He should play offense.

Pete Smith

Mdbrownsfan