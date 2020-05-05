18 2017 First Round Picks Have Fifth-Year Options Picked Up; Cleveland Browns Picked Three

After the Indianapolis Colts decided to decline the fifth-year option on safety Malik Hooker and the Arizona Cardinals declined for linebacker Hassan Reddick, 18 of the first round picks from the 2017 NFL Draft had teams pick up their fifth-year option. The Cleveland Browns selected three of them; Myles Garrett first, Jabrill Peppers 25th and David Njoku 29th.

Jabrill Peppers was traded to the New York Giants in the deal that enabled the Browns to acquire Odell Beckham. The Giants picked up the option for Peppers while also giving him a partner in crime back with him in Xavier McKinney from Alabama.

The Browns picked up the option for Myles Garrett and are already working on a longer term extension as they intend to keep him as part of the team for years to come. David Njoku's option was picked up at the same time with general manager Andrew Berry extremely enthusiastic about the move.

His 2019 season was a disaster as was the case for much of the team. A broken scaphoid combined with issues between he and the organization made a bad situation look worse. Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski hope he can get back to the form he showed in 2018, where he had a really promising end to the season and looked really primed to build upon it. Along with Austin Hooper, signed in free agency, the Browns expect Njoku to be a huge part of their offense.

The last player the Browns selected in the first round that had his fifth-year option picked up was Phil Taylor, who was selected in 2013. The defensive tackle out of Baylor was a pretty productive player, but injuries decimated him and he never realized what he could be in the NFL