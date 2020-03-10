BrownsDigest
2020 Rules Changes Proposed by Teams

Pete Smith

In advance of the NFL league meetings, multiple teams submitted rules changes to be considered and put to a vote. The Philadelphia Eagles submitted four different items to be discussed while the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens all submitted one. The Ravens and Chargers submitted their suggestion jointly.

The two rules that stand out are the adjustment the Eagles want to make to blindside blocks and the the submission by the Ravens and Chargers dealing with instant replay. The blindside block was outlawed last season and the officiating of it was nothing short of a disaster. The Cleveland Browns in particular seemed to get it called improperly on multiple occasions where the blocker clearly hit the opponent in specified location, but were penalized anyway, which is a heft loss of yardage. The Eagles are simply asking to modify it and given how poorly year one went anyway, that is a reasonable consideration.

In particular, the Browns were victimized by a poor call on Jarvis Landry against the Seattle Seahawks, which completely changed a critical game situation. The Browns ultimately lost 32-28.

The focus of the Ravens and Chargers were on replays. Though they had two submissions, it's on one topic. Their first suggestion was having a "booth umpire", which would be the eighth member of the officiating staff to work exclusively from the box to expedite the replay process. College conferences, the now defunct AAF and the XFL currently all utilize this and it does help to speed up the replay process.

They also advise having a Senior Technology Adviser to help the official in the box to help that person get data more quickly to improve efficiency of the process. This, again, is something the XFL utilizes and because of their transparent review process, viewers have seen the booth umpire and senior technology adviser work in tandem to get calls correct and work faster.

The Eagles also submitted the idea implemented by the AAF in terms of the onside kick replacement. Under their suggestion, they would simply offer the option for a team to choose between the onside kick and taking the ball on their own 25-yard line. It would be 4th-and-15. That isn't an idea that has gained much traction in the NFL among owners.

The other idea that's at least interesting is the one suggested by the Dolphins in which defenses could start the clock when offenses are trying to save clock and deliberately commit a penalty to stop it. As it currently stands, the NFL league meetings are still slated to start April 6th in Las Vegas.

