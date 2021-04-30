2021 NFL Draft Day Two - Live Thread

Stay updated on Day Two of the 2021 NFL Draft involving rounds two and three. This live thread includes information and commentary on each pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock...

Pick No. 33 - Tyson Campbell, CB (Georgia)

The second Georgia cornerback heads to Duuval after his teammate Eric Stokes was drafted at the end of the first round. Campbell has tons of speed and some scouts thinks he is the better corner of the two.

Pick No. 34 - Elijah Moore, WR (Ole Miss) | New York Jets

The Jets get arguably the best offensive weapon on the board and get new franchise quarterback Zach Wilson a long term receiver. Moore is fast and dynamic that can be utilized all over the field.

Trade Alert: The Denver Broncos trade with the Atlanta Falcons to move up.

Pick No. 35 - Javonte Williams, RB (North Carolina) | Denver Broncos

The Broncos trade up and grab the third running back off the board. Williams was one of the highest rated running backs in this class and he joins Melvin Gordon in the backfield.

Pick No. 36 - Jevon Holland, S (Oregon) | Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins take the first safety off the board and add a versatile player to Brian Flores' defense. Holland can play deep and cover in the slot.

Pick No. 37 - Landon Dickerson, OG (Alabama) | Philadelphia Smith

The Eagles find value on the interior on the offensive line and bring in Dickerson.

Trade Alert: The New England Patriots trade with the Cincinnati Bengals to move up.

Pick No. 38 - Christian Barmore, DT (Alabama) | New England Patriots

Back-to-back players from Alabama and two straight Alabama players for Bill Belichick. Barmore is a talented defensive tackle that is a bit inconsistent but versatile and powerful on the interior.

Trade Alert: The Chicago Bears trade with the Carolina Panthers to move up.

Pick No. 39 - Teven Jenkins, OT (Oklahoma St.) | Chicago Bears

The Bears grab a offensive tackle to protect their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. Jenkins was mocked to be a first round pick and the Bears were the team he was mocked too.

Pick No. 40 - Richie Grant, S (UCF) | Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons draft a quality safety in Richie Grant on the backend and bring in much needed talent on their defense.

Pick No. 41 - Levi Onwuzurike, DT (Washington) | Detroit Lions

The Lions bring in a quality interior defensive lineman that is strong in the run game and a developing pass rush skillset.

Trade Alert: Miami Dolphins trade up with the New York Giants.

Pick No. 42 - Liam Eichenberg, OT (Notre Dame) | Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins continue to add talent to there roster with their fourth pick in two rounds. Now bringing more protection for Tu'a in Miami.

Trade Alert: Las Vegas Raiders trade up with the San Franciso 49ers.

Pick No. 43 - Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU) | Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders get a talented safety and one of the highest rated players available on the board. Moehrig is a leader on the backend and the Raiders make a non controversial pick.

Pick No. 44 - Kelvin Joseph, CB (Kentucky) | Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have arguably one of the best announcers in HOF'er Drew Pearsons. After missing out on Surtain and Horn, Jerry Jones adds much needed cornerback help. Joseph has some character concerns but is talented on the outside.

Pick No. 45 - Walker Little, OT (Stanford) | Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars add a tackle to protect Trevor Lawrence. Little opted out of the 2020 season and hasn't played a full season since 2018. Has some durability concerns but was highly graded when healthy.

Pick No. 46 - Jackson Carman, OT (Clemson) | Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals finally grab a tackle prospect after passing on Penei Sewell in the first round. Some analysts say it's a reach...will it be enough to keep Joe Burrow healthy?

Pick No. 47 - Asante Samuel Jr., CB (Florida St.) | Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers add a talented cornerback to their secondary with Samuel who's dad is a former NFL superbowl champion. Samuel is a good man cover corner in the slot.

Pick No. 48 - Aaron Banks, OG (Notre Dame) | San Francisco 49ers

The Niners add a physical guard on the interior bringing more power in the run game for Kyle Shannan's offensive scheme.

Pick No. 49 - Rondale Moore, WR (Purdue) | Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals add a fast and explosive receiver to join DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Weapons on weapons for Kyler Murray. Where do Christian Kirk and Andy Issabella fall on the depth chart?

Pick No. 50 - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE (Georgia) | New York Giants

The Giants adds a skillful pass rusher in Ojulari that is one of the best edge in the draft. Best suited a 3-4 OLB he fell a bit further than projected and due to some injury concerns.

Pick No. 51 - Samuel Cosmi, OT (Texas) | Washington Football Team

The Football Team adds an offensive tackle to upgrade the offensive line. Washington addresses two of it's biggest needs in their first two picks.