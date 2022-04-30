Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Class
The Cleveland Browns have completed their 2022 NFL Draft class with the following additions. The Browns ended up without a first and second round pick, but made nine picks overall this year.
68. Martin Emerson, CB Mississippi State
A physical, zone corner that could project to the boundary, slot or even safety.
78. Alex Wright, DE UAB
Wright is a developmental defensive end prospect that has physical traits the Browns like.
99. David Bell, WR Purdue
A physical receiver with nifty feet to separate, Bell projects to a power slot for the Browns.
108. Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma
Interior pass rush threat with impressive physical traits and production.
124. Cade York, K LSU
Top rated kicker in the class who offers distance and accuracy.
156. Jerome Ford, RB Cincinnati
Running back with good size for the position that can make an impact in the run as well as the passing game.
202. Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma
Collegiate number two receiver at two programs with decent height, weight, speed tha
223. Isaiah Thomas, DE Oklahoma
Strong base end with good size, Thomas posted good production the past two seasons
246. Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech
An athletic, intelligent, developmental pivot that needs technical refinement.
The Browns also multiple picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Browns traded down from 118th pick to 156th pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023 from the Minnesota Vikings.
The Browns agreed to trade corner Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 fifth-round pick.