Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns ended up with nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft plus two more on the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns have completed their 2022 NFL Draft class with the following additions. The Browns ended up without a first and second round pick, but made nine picks overall this year.

68. Martin Emerson, CB Mississippi State

A physical, zone corner that could project to the boundary, slot or even safety.

78. Alex Wright, DE UAB

Wright is a developmental defensive end prospect that has physical traits the Browns like.

99. David Bell, WR Purdue

A physical receiver with nifty feet to separate, Bell projects to a power slot for the Browns.

108. Perrion Winfrey, DT Oklahoma

Interior pass rush threat with impressive physical traits and production.

124. Cade York, K LSU

Top rated kicker in the class who offers distance and accuracy.

156. Jerome Ford, RB Cincinnati 

Running back with good size for the position that can make an impact in the run as well as the passing game.

202. Michael Woods II, WR Oklahoma

Collegiate number two receiver at two programs with decent height, weight, speed tha

223. Isaiah Thomas, DE Oklahoma

Strong base end with good size, Thomas posted good production the past two seasons

246. Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech

An athletic, intelligent, developmental pivot that needs technical refinement.

The Browns also multiple picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded down from 118th pick to 156th pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2023 from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns agreed to trade corner Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive center Dawson Deaton (73) blocks Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Eli Huggins (92) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
