3 Bold Predictions for Cleveland Browns vs. Raiders
The Cleveland Browns are entering Week 4 NFL action badly needing a win. After dropping to 1-2 with their Week 3 loss, the Browns cannot afford to have another disappointment this week.
Going on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders won't be an easy game. However, they should be the better team. On paper, they have more talent and should have an advantage against the Raiders.
Deshaun Watson will need to come through with a better game. In order for that to happen, the offensive line will also need to take its level of play up a notch. Defensively, the team will have to focus on putting pressure on Gardner Minshew and making the most out of mistakes from Las Vegas.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three bold predictions for Cleveland this week.
3. The Defense Forces Three Turnovers
A big part of winning this week's game will come on the defensive side of the football. No one is expecting to see the Browns' offense come out and dominate.
Instead, the defense will do its part to lead Cleveland to a win. Throughout the course of the game, the Browns will force three turnovers. With that kind of defensive performance, the team will be in a strong position to pull out a much-needed win.
2. Deshaun Watson Has His Best Game of the Season So Far
No, we're not expecting Watson to look like a superstar. But, he is going to turn in his best performance of the year so far.
Watson will end up throwing for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. That kind of production will be enough for the Browns to put some points on the board.
1. Cleveland Will Pull Out Their First Convincing Win in 2024
Finally, and most importantly, the Browns are going to win this week's game in convincing fashion.
We are predicting the final score to be 31-17 in favor of Cleveland. Finally, they will show signs of being a competitive football team. It will be a breath of fresh air to talk about a strong win for a week.
This could be the kind of performance that helps get momentum back on the Browns' side.