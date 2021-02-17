3 Priorities J.J. Watt Seeks In Addition to a Contender Per Report, Impact on Browns

As J.J. Watt's free agency is still just getting started, ESPN's Ed Werder reported what he's been told are three priorities Watt has in addition to contention for the Super Bowl. Do the Browns meet them?

ESPN's Ed Werder tweeted out what he's been told are the three priorities for free agent defensive end J.J. Watt beyond the opportunity to win the Super Bowl. Those three are quarterback, supporting personnel and money, which is why the Cleveland Browns are right in the mix for the former three time defensive player of the year.

The Browns have the ability to create as much money as any contender currently, so that shouldn't be a problem so long as his demands don't exceed what the Browns are willing to pay him. Short of the Los Angeles Rams with Aaron Donald, who have financial challenges to overcome if they are going to get involved, no one has a better supporting cast option than Myles Garrett, which has always stood out as a hugely enticing part of Cleveland's case for Watt.

It always made sense that Watt's likelihood of joining the Browns would come down to his evaluation of Baker Mayfield. He doesn't have the hardware that Aaron Rodgers or Josh Allen. Allen was named a second team All-Pro while Rogers is the reigning MVP, but Mayfield was certainly better than Allen in the postseason.

Mayfield's last 12 games, which included a victory against Watt and the Houston Texans could be convincing. He was one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL from week 7 through the playoffs. It's simply a question of whether that is enough for Watt. Mayfield would certainly try to facilitate a way to speak to Watt and make his case himself, which would also likely help the Browns as most teammates instantly adore Mayfield.

This is what Watt said of Mayfield ahead of the game between the Browns and Texans, which obviously isn't definitive, but at least Watt wasn't searching for ways to compliment Mayfield.

The Bills have more overall talent on the defense, but they don't have a player that specifically supports Watt the way Garrett would. They'd need him to do the heavy lifting the same way he did in Houston.

The Packers have a real case to make if they can make the money work including Kenny Clark and Za'Darius Smith, who have been excellent. The overall defense was underwhelming and they are bringing in a new coordinator this year.

The biggest issue for the Packers is the lingering effect of having a head coach in Matt LaFleur who actually took the ball out of Rodgers' hands with a chance to tie the game in the NFC Championship. Whether that impacts Watt's decision is difficult to guess.

Watt may not even know where he wants to go at this point, but the bottom line is the Browns on the surface meet all the criteria laid out according to Werder's report. It may simply come down to Mayfield, which has been a great place to be particularly the last 12 games of the 2020 season.

