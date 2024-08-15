3 Teams Who Could Trade for Cleveland Browns QB Tyler Huntley
The Cleveland Browns are heading into their second week of preseason action. One position group to keep a close eye on will be at quarterback.
Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are battling for the final spot behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. However, it's very clear that Thompson-Robinson has the edge.
With that in mind, there is a very real chance that Huntley could be available for trade. There are a few teams around the NFL that could use some quarterback depth.
Let's take a look at three teams who could consider a trade for Huntley.
Amid their pursuit of competing in the NFC North, the Bears could consider bringing in another quarterback. Caleb Williams is the new face of the franchise, but if something were to happen to him, Chicago could be in trouble.
Right now, Tyson Bagent is projected to be the backup quarterback. Bagent showed some solid flashes during the 2023 season, but he would not be ideal for a team looking to compete. Acquiring Huntley would give them a more proven option who could come in and at the very least compete with Bagent.
Another potential option could be the Raiders, who are looking at a concerning quarterback siutation.
Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are competing for the starting job, but neither has looked great so far in training camp. Could they consider trading for Huntley to bring a third name into the conversation?
Huntley would have a shot at earning a roster spot in Las Vegas. The fit would make a lot of sense.
Finally, and most obviously, the Giants are in a really bad spot at quarterback.
They are still hoping that Daniel Jones can turn things around and be a legitimate starting NFL quarterback. But, that doesn't seem to be extremely likely. Drew Lock is the backup, but he is far from being a sure thing either.
Huntley would have a great opportunity to stick on the roster and could even find some playing time. New York would be wise to consider adding another quarterback to the mix, which makes them the top potential suitor if Huntley is moved via a trade.