3 Trades That Make Sense for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are heading towards the 2024 NFL trade deadline on November 5th looking like a potential seller. With a 1-6 record and after trading Amari Cooper and losing Deshaun Watson for the season, the front office could decide to get busy and make some moves.
Looking at the roster, there are plenty of players who could be moved. On both sides of the football, the Browns have talent that could net them some solid draft capital.
It has been an incredibly disappointing season. Cleveland appears to be hurtling towards a top-five draft pick and a potential rebuild.
With that in mind, let's take a look at three trades that would make sense for the Browns to pursue.
Greg Newsome II to the Green Bay Packers
First up, this is a trade option that has been speculated about a few times before. The Packers need help at the cornerback position and Greg Newsome II could be available for the right price.
So far this season, Newsome has recorded 18 tackles and two defended passes. He hasn't put up huge numbers, but he did showcase some of his potential last year with 49 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 14 defended passes.
If Green Bay is willing to offer the right price, this is a trade that would make an awful lot of sense for both sides.
David Njoku to the New England Patriots
Next up, there have been some rumblings about David Njoku potentially being available. Again, he wouldn't be cheap and Cleveland would want a serious return to move on from him.
Drake Maye has taken over as the starting quarterback for the Patriots. Bringing weapons around him is something that New England needs to do. Njoku would be an elite target to acquire for the young quarterback.
Njoku has missed some time this season due to injury. He has played in four games, catching 20 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. The 28-year-old tight end could net a third-round pick via a trade and the Patriots would be a perfect destination for him.
Elijah Moore to the San Francisco 49ers
Finally, a move involving 24-year-old wide receiver Elijah Moore could make sense as well.
Moore has caught 22 passes for 136 yards so far this season. He hasn't become the key impact player that the Browns were hoping he could be. A change of scenery to a team like the 49ers who just lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season could be a great move for both sides.
Cleveland could just as easily keep him around with Cooper no longer on the team. Perhaps he could break out in the second half of the season, but if the right offer is made, they should trade him.