3 Key X-Factors For The Cleveland Browns To Be Legitimate Contenders
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, expectations are sky high within the Cleveland Browns' organization. A lot of those expectations have to do with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
He's healthy, not involved in any off-the-field issues, and sounds more motivated than ever to get his career back on track.
While the roster looks great on paper, the Browns will need to prove it on the field. Some believe they can be legitimate contenders in the AFC, while others aren't so sure.
Defensively, Cleveland is stacked once again. They should be among the NFL's elite. That will be their main staple for the upcoming season.
Offensively, the team should be very good. If Watson can play the way he's expected to and Nick Chubb can make a return, there's a lot of potential for the unit to perform very well.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three major X-Factors for the Browns if they truly want to be legitimate contenders.
3. Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver
One of the team's big offseason moves was acquiring wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. He has always been viewed as a high-potential player, but has not been able to put everything together so far in his first four-year career.
Last season with the Broncos, Jeudy ended up catching 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't a bad year, but Cleveland wants to see more from him.
Thankfully, he's in an offense that fits his game much better. If Watson reverts back to his pre-trade form, Jeudy has big-time potential for a breakout season.
2. Deshaun Watson, Quarterback
Next up, no list like this could be complete without the presence of Watson. The quarterback was a massive rising star before being traded to the Browns. Unfortunately, he has fallen apart since the deal was made.
Despite all of the criticism and concerns surrounding him, Watson still has major potential for a breakout. He has great weapons, a solid offensive line, and a defense that can hold other teams to low scoring totals.
If Watson can put together the kind of season that Cleveland acquired him to produce, they're going to be very tough to beat.
1. Nick Chubb, Running Back
Finally, keeping with the offensive side of the ball, there is one player who is the biggest X-Factor of them all. Nick Chubb, the Browns' longtime star running back, is looking to return from a gruesome knee injury last season.
No one knows exactly when he will return or what to expect. Some believe he could return as early as six to seven weeks into the season.
Regardless of when he gets back on the field, Cleveland will need him to be productive. Chubb shouldn't be expected to come back and immediately be the same player he was before the injury, but he should be capable of making an impact. If he can ramp up throughout the year and end the year firing on all cylinders, the Browns will have a decent chance of making a playoff run.