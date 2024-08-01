4 Best Games of Baker Mayfield's Career with the Cleveland Browns
When the Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the team's long-term franchise quarterback.
Mayfield showed many signs of being exactly that kind of player for the Browns. Unfortunately, those signs were not consistent enough.
That led to the two sides parting ways and Mayfield becoming a journeyman for a couple of years. Thankfully, he seems to have found a long-term home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a resurgent 2023 campaign.
All of that being said, Mayfield provided Cleveland fans with a lot of entertainment. Some fans still love him, some don't, but no one can deny that he had some amazing performances.
Let's take a look at his top four games during his tenure with the Browns.
4. November 24th, 2019 vs. the Miami Dolphins
In this matchup against the Dolphins, Mayfield completed 24 of his 34 passing attempts for 327 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Cleveland ended up winning the game by a final score of 41-24.
3. November 25th, 2018 at the Cincinnati Bengals
During this massive outing, Mayfield shredded the AFC North rival Bengals to the tune of 258 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He led his team to 35-20 win over Cincinnati.
2. December 6th, 2020 at the Tennessee Titans
Another road game that saw Mayfield dominate an AFC opponent came in this matchup against the Titans. He threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns, while not throwing a single interception. In that game, the Browns ended up winning in a shootout by a final score of 41-35.
1. October 25th, 2020 at the Cincinnati Bengals
The biggest game that Mayfield ever had with Cleveland once again came against the Bengals. He racked up 297 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception, while completing 22 of his 28 pass attempts. Behind his stellar performance, the Browns ended up squeaking out a hard-fought win by a final score of 37-34.