4 Key Players Not Practicing Friday Ahead of Steelers Matchup

The Cleveland Browns were hopeful that they would have a pretty healthy team for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but four key players were unable to practice on Friday leaving their status in doubt.

As the Cleveland Browns take the practice field on Friday ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Denzel Ward are not practicing, which puts their status in doubt for the game.

The Browns have yet to rule them out, but generally when guys are unable to go on Friday in practice, their chances of playing are pretty slim. If that proves out, the most difficult loss will be on the defensive line where Clowney has been a critical piece of the defense and McKinley has played well in a reserve role.

That would force the Browns to utilize players like Joe Jackson, Ifeadi Odenigbo and potentially promote some players from the practice squad to help. Without Clowney, who is dealing with multiple issues, the Browns would give up a key advantage over the Steelers against their less than stellar offensive line.

The Browns announced the promotion of defensive back Herb Miller from the practice squad to help with their secondary, which puts additional doubt on the status of Ward. Fortunately for the Browns, Greedy Williams and Greg Newsome have played well this season, so while not having Ward is not ideal, it's not the end of the world as long as those two can stay healthy.

Jones tweaked his groin in warmups against the Denver Broncos and was unable to play in that game. It looks like it may keep him out of this one as well.

The Browns are getting healthier on offense as they look primed to have their starting offensive line back together with both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham likely to play. While the team has not made an official announcement, Baker Mayfield looks more and more like he will be starting this week at quarterback.

READ MORE: Nick Harris Designated to Return