Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    4 Key Players Not Practicing Friday Ahead of Steelers Matchup

    The Cleveland Browns were hopeful that they would have a pretty healthy team for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but four key players were unable to practice on Friday leaving their status in doubt.
    Author:

    As the Cleveland Browns take the practice field on Friday ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Denzel Ward are not practicing, which puts their status in doubt for the game.

    The Browns have yet to rule them out, but generally when guys are unable to go on Friday in practice, their chances of playing are pretty slim. If that proves out, the most difficult loss will be on the defensive line where Clowney has been a critical piece of the defense and McKinley has played well in a reserve role.

    That would force the Browns to utilize players like Joe Jackson, Ifeadi Odenigbo and potentially promote some players from the practice squad to help. Without Clowney, who is dealing with multiple issues, the Browns would give up a key advantage over the Steelers against their less than stellar offensive line.

    Read More

    The Browns announced the promotion of defensive back Herb Miller from the practice squad to help with their secondary, which puts additional doubt on the status of Ward. Fortunately for the Browns, Greedy Williams and Greg Newsome have played well this season, so while not having Ward is not ideal, it's not the end of the world as long as those two can stay healthy.

    Jones tweaked his groin in warmups against the Denver Broncos and was unable to play in that game. It looks like it may keep him out of this one as well.

    The Browns are getting healthier on offense as they look primed to have their starting offensive line back together with both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham likely to play. While the team has not made an official announcement,  Baker Mayfield looks more and more like he will be starting this week at quarterback.

    READ MORE: Nick Harris Designated to Return

    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) react during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    4 Key Players Not Practicing Friday Ahead of Steelers Matchup

    10 seconds ago
    Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    C Nick Harris Designated to Return

    1 hour ago
    Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates with running back Nick Chubb (24) his touchdown scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jarvis Landry Among Players Returning Against Steelers

    Oct 28, 2021
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Defeat Broncos

    Oct 27, 2021
    What can the Cleveland Browns Expect from Case Keenum?
    News

    Baker Mayfield Playing Against Steelers "Absolutely" Possible

    Oct 27, 2021
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Offense Has the Blueprint for Success Against Steelers Defense

    Oct 27, 2021
    6F360714-8CC9-424E-84C5-BB5D22ED9871
    News

    Steelers’ Mike Tomlin not Concerned With who Browns Starting Quarterback is

    Oct 26, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and head coach Mike Tomlin watch as a call is challenged against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Rested, Recharged Defense Could Make Quarterback Decision Immaterial Against Steelers

    Oct 26, 2021