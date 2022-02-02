Skip to main content
49ers Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks on Next Destination

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks on Next Destination

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo makes it known what he is looking for in his next destination.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo makes it known what he is looking for in his next destination.

Life is coming at Jimmy Garoppolo fast. Garoppolo has went from being within a game of the Super Bowl, to now likely on his way out of San Francisco. All signs point toward the 49ers going with Trey Lance for the future.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win,” Garoppolo told media on Tuesday.

Currently the 49ers are working to find a trade partner for the veteran quarterback. Before Garoppolo became a member of the 49ers, rumors had it that Cleveland was very interested. With the season that quarterback Baker Mayfield had, those rumors could swirl around again. All though Cleveland has remained certain that Mayfield is the quarterback going forward.

Garoppolo hopes to play for a while down the road. “I’ve got a long career ahead of me, so I’m excited about it.

Read More

“I was talking to John (Lynch) yesterday, just about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way,” Garoppolo said.

With the season for the 49ers over, a trade for Garoppolo could soon beat up. Much like Matthew Stafford being dealt last season, we soon could see Garoppolo traded. Garoppolo has made it clear he wants to keep playing football and just wants to win.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

A73296A6-2D8A-489C-B3E9-A20C12713DAB
News

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks on Next Destination

15 seconds ago
ECB616BF-3B8C-4E3A-95D0-1CD94F5CA378
News

Browns Sign Former Panthers Punter

2 hours ago
Browns Helmet
News

Browns Assistant Rumored For Giants Offensive Coordinator Job

5 hours ago
NFL Playoffs Should Offer Hope to Cleveland Browns
Featured Content

Browns Continue to Empower Players, Add Value Including Financial Education

12 hours ago
Jan 27, 2018; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the Reese's center field logo during the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Senior Bowl Preview

Jan 31, 2022
282395C7-16EA-495B-8380-60E0E9277952
News

Bills Request to Interview Ravens Assistant For Open Offensive Coordinator Job

Jan 31, 2022
E95A2CBB-5AA6-411F-97AF-6E6B1E645D9A
News

LeBron James Trolls Browns After Odell Beckham Jr. Makes First Super Bowl

Jan 30, 2022
5E20BD3A-238E-4973-B4DA-7664D8CDD2A0
News

Report: Raiders Hiring GM, Coach Combo the Browns Passed on

Jan 30, 2022