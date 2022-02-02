49ers Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks on Next Destination

Life is coming at Jimmy Garoppolo fast. Garoppolo has went from being within a game of the Super Bowl, to now likely on his way out of San Francisco. All signs point toward the 49ers going with Trey Lance for the future.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win,” Garoppolo told media on Tuesday.

Currently the 49ers are working to find a trade partner for the veteran quarterback. Before Garoppolo became a member of the 49ers, rumors had it that Cleveland was very interested. With the season that quarterback Baker Mayfield had, those rumors could swirl around again. All though Cleveland has remained certain that Mayfield is the quarterback going forward.

Garoppolo hopes to play for a while down the road. “I’ve got a long career ahead of me, so I’m excited about it.

“I was talking to John (Lynch) yesterday, just about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way,” Garoppolo said.

With the season for the 49ers over, a trade for Garoppolo could soon beat up. Much like Matthew Stafford being dealt last season, we soon could see Garoppolo traded. Garoppolo has made it clear he wants to keep playing football and just wants to win.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!