5 Best Games of Nick Chubb's Cleveland Browns Career So Far
The Cleveland Browns are anxiously awaiting the return of star running back Nick Chubb. After suffering a gruesome knee injury last season, he has been focusing on rehabbing and getting back on the field.
It is widely expected that Chubb will return at some point near the midway point of the season. That time period for a return is a long way off, but the team will be ecstatic whenever he does get back on the field.
Chubb has been one of the most feared and dynamic running backs in the NFL since joining the Browns. Hopefully, he'll be able to return to being that player when he does come back.
All of that being said, let's take a minute and look back on five of Chubb's biggest performances with Cleveland. They may not be the biggest games he has ever had from a pure production standpoint, but the impact he had on the games also factors into this list.
5. Week 9, 2021 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Stats: 14 carries, 137 rushing yards, Two touchdowns
Chubb put together a monster game against their AFC North rivals, including a 70-yard touchdown run. He helped lead the Browns to a dominant 41-16 win. Just like the team has become used to seeing from its star running back, Chubb was a big reason for the blowout victory.
4. Week 17, 2020 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
Stats: 14 carries, 108 rushing yards, One touchdown
What makes this game so special? His numbers were not nearly as good as he put up in the previous game on the list. In this outing, Chubb helped lead Cleveland to a playoff berth over a bitter rival, including a 47-yard touchdown run early in the game that helped lead the Browns to a hard-fought 24-22 win.
3. Week 4, 2020 vs. the Dallas Cowboys
Stats: 19 carries, 108 rushing yards, Two touchdowns
Beating the Cowboys is always a good thing, but this game was impressive because Chubb exited due to an injury. His strong performance before the injury helped his team win by a final score of 49-38. Without him playing as good as he did, it's likely that Cleveland wouldn't have won the game.
2. Week 10, 2018 vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Stats: 20 carries, 176 rushing yards, One touchdown
Back during his rookie season, this was one of the first games that he showed his full ability. He scored a franchise record 92-yard touchdown and dominated the Falcons' defense all game long. Behind his performance, the Browns ended up winning by a final score of 28-16.
1. Week 4, 2019 vs. the Baltimore Ravens
Stats: 20 carries, 165 rushing yards, Three touchdowns
Just looking at the stat line, it's very clear just how good Chubb was during this game. He scored an 88-yard touchdown and led his team to a 40-25 win over the Ravens. From a pure production standpoint, this game stands out as arguably the best of his career thus far.