5 Bold Predictions For Cleveland Browns In Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys are set to face off in Week 1 NFL action. Both teams are loaded with talent and should put on a good show for the fans.
For the Browns, they have a huge opportunity ahead of them. A win over the Cowboys to start the season would send a bold message to the rest of the NFL.
While they aren't viewed by many as a serious contender, Cleveland has a ton of talent on its roster. If Deshaun Watson lives up to his full ability and Nick Chubb can return strong from injury, the Browns are going to be a tough team to beat.
All of that being said, let's take a look at five bold predictions for Cleveland versus Dallas this weekend.
5. Deshaun Watson Throws for 250 Yards, Two Touchdowns, No Interceptions
To start the season, Watson will show that he's back to an extent. He will throw for at least 250 yards and two touchdowns, while not turning the football over.
If he can play like that all season, the Browns are going to be in a great place. They have a lot of talent around him, but the offense will only be as good as Watson is able to be. Right off the bat, Watson will send a statement to the rest of the NFL with a big performance.
4. Cleveland's Defense Records Five Sacks
Another major key for the Browns this season is putting pressure on Dak Precott. Thankfully, they will be able to do just that.
Behind the leadership of Myles Garrett, Cleveland will get to Prescott five times throughout the course of the game. That will set the tone for what should be a strong defensive showing in the season opener.
3. Jerome Ford Puts Together A Strong Performance
In Chubb's absence, the Browns will rely heavily on Jerome Ford. They'll need him to keep opposing defenses honest against the run.
Ford will end up rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown at least. He'll be asked to do that weekly until Chubb makes his return to the field.
2. Jerry Jeudy Shines In His Debut With The Team
During the offseason, Cleveland made a big move to acquire Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Jeudy has an opportunity to reach his full potential and become a huge playmaker with the Browns.
That's exactly what he will do in Week 1. Jeudy will torch the Dallas defense to the tune of eight receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.
1. The Browns Defeat The Cowboys
Finally, we're predicting that Cleveland will begin the season with a win. Behind a strong defensive outing and a spirited offensive display, the Browns will win by a final score of 28-21.
Beating Dallas will be a huge start to the season. They'll put themselves on the map and prove that they're not a team to be taken lightly this year.