7 Players Limited For Browns In Wednesday's Practice

The Cleveland Browns knew they'd be without a few key players who were being held out due to injury, but they also had seven players limited when they practiced on Wednesday in preparation for the New York Jets.

Cleveland Browns head coach mentioned in his media availability that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) and Malcolm Smith (hamstring) would not be practicing on Wednesday, but seven players that did participate were limited.

D'Ernest Johnson is a new addition to the injury report with a groin injury he must have suffered at the end of the game against the New York Giants when he got into the game on the final drive. With Dontrell Hilliard now a member of the Houston Texans after he was waived by the Browns, if Johnson were unable to play, the Browns might call up former Tennessee Volunteers running back John Kelly from the practice squad.

Denzel Ward still recovering from his calf injury and Kevin Johnson is dealing with injuries to his groin and knee. Both were limited all of last week, so they may be good to go against the Jets.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki is limited with a knee injury. Combined with the injury to Malcolm Smith, this likely gives Mack Wilson plenty of opportunity to try to earn his way back onto the field after being inactive against the Giants.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge is still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered a few weeks ago. Hodge was active against the Giants, but was not utilized much, which may have continued to help in getting back to help the Browns the next few weeks.

J.C. Tretter and Jack Conklin were limited in practice as well, dealing with various ailments. Perhaps Javon Patterson is playing center in team periods so Harris can focus on right guard.